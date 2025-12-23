BMC Polls 2026: Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Stands Firm On Nawab Malik’s Appointment As Mumbai Election In-Charge Despite BJP Objections

NCP state president Sunil Tatkare addresses the media on alliance talks and Nawab Malik’s role ahead of Mumbai civic elections | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 23: The Ajit Pawar-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has remained firm on appointing former minister Nawab Malik as the party’s Mumbai election in-charge, despite strong objections raised by its Mahayuti ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

NCP State President Sunil Tatkare made it clear that decisions related to internal party appointments would be taken solely by the NCP, underlining that no external pressure would influence such matters.

BJP Voices Discomfort Over Malik’s Role

From the outset, the Mumbai BJP has opposed Malik’s appointment, citing allegations that he is linked to the purchase of property connected to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

BJP leaders have publicly stated that they would not be comfortable forging an alliance with the NCP in Mumbai if Malik was given the responsibility of election in-charge. In this backdrop, Tatkare’s statement assumes political significance as it directly addresses the BJP’s concerns while defending the party’s decision.

Tatkare Clarifies Malik’s Organisational Role

Clarifying the NCP’s position, Tatkare said that Nawab Malik is a senior leader of the party and has been assigned a specific organisational task, along with other leaders, to help formulate election strategies in Mumbai. He emphasised that discussions with alliance partners, including the BJP, are being handled by senior state-level leaders like himself.

Tatkare added that he has been personally holding talks with Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar regarding the Mumbai alliance and that Malik is not involved in these negotiations. Reiterating the party’s autonomy, Tatkare said it is entirely the NCP’s prerogative to decide who should be appointed as election in-charge within the organisation.

Seat-Sharing Talks Still Inconclusive

Tatkare also indicated that the BJP has accepted this arrangement, paving the way for a second round of discussions between him and Ashish Shelar, which is scheduled to take place on Tuesday night. However, he clarified that no final decision has yet been taken on seat-sharing for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

Clarity Expected Across 29 Municipal Corporations

Looking beyond Mumbai, Tatkare said that clarity on alliances in all 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra is expected within the next two days. He pointed out that all three Mahayuti partners — the BJP, Shiv Sena and the NCP — are organisationally strong in the state, resulting in a large number of aspirants seeking tickets.

According to him, the political situation varies from one municipal corporation to another, with different parties enjoying dominance in different regions.

Conflicting Signals On Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad Tie-Up

On speculation regarding a possible alliance between the Ajit Pawar-led NCP and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations, Tatkare said Pune is Ajit Pawar’s stronghold.

He noted that Pawar has a strong grip on the region and has already begun interviewing interested candidates. Tatkare added that Ajit Pawar is expected to arrive in Mumbai shortly, after which further discussions will be held to decide potential alliance partners.

Meanwhile, conflicting signals emerged from the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) regarding a possible tie-up. NCP (SP) working president and MP Supriya Sule stated in Mumbai that there has been no official proposal for an alliance between her party and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP for the civic elections in Pune.

Her statement came even as senior NCP (SP) leader Ankush Kakade claimed that the two factions had, in principle, decided to contest the civic polls together.

Kakade said a meeting between representatives of the NCP and NCP (SP) was held earlier in the day, with three leaders from each side participating. He said Pune city NCP (SP) chief Prashant Jagtap could not attend the meeting as he was in Mumbai for other work.

According to Kakade, detailed discussions took place and there was an in-principle agreement to jointly contest the civic elections in Pune, although consultations with other party colleagues were still pending.

Kakade further said that discussions would also be held with Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress regarding the inclusion of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, which is currently part of the BJP-led ruling coalition in Maharashtra. He said the NCP (SP) was keen on contesting the elections as part of the MVA to prevent the BJP from coming to power in Pune.

However, responding to Kakade’s remarks, Supriya Sule reiterated that neither side had formally approached the other with a proposal. She said the MVA had already held extensive discussions on alliance-related issues and that any decision on including new partners in the alliance would be taken only after consultations with all stakeholders.

Also Watch:

Addressing reports that Prashant Jagtap may have resigned from the party due to dissatisfaction over a possible alliance with the rival NCP faction, Sule clarified that neither she nor NCP (SP) state president Shashikant Shinde had received any resignation from him.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/