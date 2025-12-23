Kalyan: Heavy Vehicles Traffic Diverted As Waldhuni Bridge Closes for Repairs | Check Alternate Routes

Maharashtra: 4 Bridges & Underpasses To Come Up On NH-848 To Ease Nagpur Traffic Snarls On Samruddhi Mahamarg | File Pic (Representative Image)

Kalyan: The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has temporarily closed the Waldhuni Bridge, which connects Kalyan East and West, for asphalting work. Amid this, the vehicle traffic on the Kalyan Badlapur state highway is being carried out via Shahad Bridge, and due to this, heavy vehicles are causing traffic congestion on the said bridge.

According to the official notification posted by the Thane Police, "to ensure smoother traffic flow and reduce inconvenience to the public, the traffic authorities have implemented restrictions and alternative routes for heavy vehicles."

Know an alternative route for heavy vehicles

Entry closed: Heavy vehicles coming from Malshej to Kalyan are being 'blocked' from entering Dam Phata, Murbad in Thane rural limits. Alternative route: The said vehicles will go to the desired destination via Dam Phata, Badlapur Road in Thane Rural limits, Badlapur - Palegaon - Newali Naka - Malag Road - Lodha Palava/Shil Daighar Road/Patripul, Kalyan.

Entry closed: Heavy vehicles going from Murbad to Kalyan via Shahad Bridge are being 'blocked' at Dahagaon Phata (Raytagaon) in Thane rural limits. Alternative route: The above vehicles will turn left at Dahagaon Phata (Raytagaon) in Thane rural boundary and proceed to the desired places via Waholi village, Majarli Dahagaon, Eranjadgaon, Badlapur, Palegaon, Newali Naka, Malag Road, Lodha Palava/Shildayghar Road/Patripul Kalyan.

According to the notification, the said route will remain closed to heavy vehicles from December 23 to January 10 during the specified period from 06:00 AM to 11:00 AM and from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

Exemptions for Emergency Services

This traffic control notification will not apply to police vehicles, fire brigade, ambulances, green corridor, oxygen gas vehicles and other essential service vehicles.

