9th measles death: 15-month-old girl succumbs in Govandi

Mumbai: Another suspected measles death was reported in Mumbai on Nov 19 when a 15-month-old girl succumbed to acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). The BMC’s death review committee has confirmed that eight children have died in the city due to measles since Oct 26. Meanwhile, the number of cases has surged to 208.

BMC’s Executive Health Officer Dr Mangala Gomare said, “As per the guidelines, any death caused due to fever and rashes is to be considered a measles death. Mumbai has reported nine measles deaths, of which one is suspected and will be reviewed by the committee.” Another two cases have been identified in adults but they are mild.

The 15-month-old child who died on Nov 19 was a resident of Govandi. She was operated upon for hydrocephalus when she was five months old. On Nov 3, her parents had complained of symptoms like fever and cough. She later developed rashes and was admitted to the paediatric ward of a government hospital. On Nov 6, she was detected with hypokinesia. With signs of heart failure, she was shifted to a paediatric ICU and was put on ventilator on Nov 13. Four other children who died were from Govandi.

The civic body has surveyed 28.65 lakh houses and detected 3,208 active cases with fever and rash. Currently, 94 of 135 beds are occupied by patients.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Dr Sanjeev Kumar said, “In the next two days, SevenHills Hospital will set up 50 beds for measles patients. They are also organising vaccination camps to cover children who have skipped vaccination.”