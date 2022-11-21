Mumbai: BMC to use Rs250 crore emergency funds

Mumbai: Owing to the ambiguity over the schedule of civic polls, the BMC has decided to utilise Rs250 crore out of Rs300 crore–kept as emergency funds–for the Mumbai Beautification Program. It's an ambitious project undertaken by the Shinde-Fadnavis government to revamp the city infra in the run-up to the BMC polls.
In September, BMC chief IS Chahal announced that a whopping Rs1,705 crore will be spent on the works, including illumination of public spaces, road and garden repairs, and colouring of bridges and historical places. A fund of Rs 900 crore was earmarked for the first phase of the project, which will be undertaken in the next three months.
Apart from the emergency funds, the BMC will divert Rs650 crore from corporators' fund quota. However, actual works are yet to begin as several civic wards are still at the stage of issuing tenders and work order process.
Of Rs1,705 crore, Rs900 crore will be distributed at ward-level, Rs790 crore have been earmarked for repair works of public spaces, while Rs500 crore will be for road repairs.
Last year, there was Rs732 crore in emergency funds but Rs702 crore had to be spent on anti-Covid measures. In January, Rs300 crore were pumped into emergency funds.
Illumination works
Rs105 crore
Suvidha toilets
Rs 78 crore
Footpath revamp
Rs60 crore
Beautification of Gateway of India
Rs20 crore
Cleaning works
Rs15 crore
Miyawaki plantation
Rs2 crore
