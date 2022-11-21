Navi Mumbai: 80% work on Science Park's ground floor completed, says Civic chief

Rajesh Narvekar, the municipal commissioner of NMMC after inspecting the ongoing work. | Admin

Navi Mumbai: Around 80% work on the ground floor of the Science Park in Nerul is completed, said Rajesh Narvekar, the municipal commissioner of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) after inspecting the ongoing work. After the visit, he directed the engineering department chief Sanjay Desai to plan the project differently from existing science parks across the world.

Being developed at 19500 sq. mtrs adjoining the Wonders Park, the international standard Science Park will have 3D images, projects, audio-visual films in the field of science and technology.

The civic body is executing an innovative project like Science Park, which adds to the characteristics of Navi Mumbai city. It is coming up adjoining to Wonders Park in nerul.

At present, 80 percent of the ground floor work in Science Park has been completed and the work of the first floor is underway. While inspecting these works, the commissioner also directed to speed up the work and plan in such a way that the work will be completed within the prescribed time and for that purpose increase the manpower and speed up the work.

Narvekar directed officials to start making available the various items to be displayed in the science park while keeping in mind the rapid changes taking place in the information and technology sector. He directed officials to include the most advanced projects at the international level in this science park.