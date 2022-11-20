Navi Mumbai: AHTU arrests two for running prostitution racket in massage parlour in Kharghar | Unsplash

The Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of Navi Mumbai police arrested two persons including the manager of a spa in Kharghar for allegedly running prostitution under the banner of a massage parlour. The team also rescued four women who were forced into the flesh trade.

Based on a tip-off that Gomti Bliss Spa in sector 8 in Kharghar was running prostitution, the AHTU sent a dummy customer on Friday evening. The dummy customer found that the information was correct and in the name of a massage parlour, they were women involved in obscenity.

Police waiting outside the spa, entered soon after the dummy customer tipped them. During the raid, the police found a woman with the dummy customer in a room. When the woman was enquired, she informed that there were three more women involved in the flesh trade and they were brought into this profession by the owner and the manager of the spa by luring.

The owner and the manager of the spa were arrested and they were identified as Smita Shivdas, a resident of Kharghar and Sheran Badali, a resident of sector 20 in Kamothe.

Kharghar police registered a case against them under sections 370 and 34 of IPC and sections 3,4 and 5 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

Read Also Technical snag delays Air India Mumbai-Calicut flight by 3 hours