77% women buying homes for end-use in comparison to 62% men, shows ANAROCK survey

Trends also reveal that more and more young women buyers are now coming forward to buy a property. 47% women property seekers polled in the survey were in the age bracket of 25-35 years, followed by 41% in the 35-45 years age. Interestingly, 5% women property seekers were also aged within 25 years. In contrast, 47% male home seekers were in the 35-45 years age bracket, while 34% were aged between 25-35 years.

According to the survey, women across urban India are buying property either to diversify their investment portfolios and/or to avail multiple benefits exclusive to women. These range from tax benefits to reduced home loan interest rates by some banks, and also reduced stamp duty and registration charges across different states.

ANAROCK Property Consultants Chairman Anuj Puri said the growing dominance of women home buyers has been an ongoing phenomenon over the last few years, especially in urban centres. ''Now, their preferences are also distinctly shaping newer trends. While ‘proximity to workplace’ was the top priority for both male and female survey participants looking to buy homes, 35% of the polled women consider suitable amenities within a housing project the second-most important factor. For men, the second-most important factor was the largest size they can afford," he noted.