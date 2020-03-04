Mumbai: Maha govt to construct 30,000 affordable homes in the next two years, assures Jitendra Awhad

Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad has announced that the state government will construct 30,000 affordable houses in Mumbai in the next two years.
The Maharashtra government will begin the affordable housing scheme on May 1 and will be complete it in two years, said Jitendra Awhad. The Maharashtra Housing Minister while addressing the house said that 10 percent each of houses built by Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) will be reserved for police personnel and Class IV government staff.
He further added that Lands totalling 25,000 acres acquired by SEZ developers but lying unused will be taken back by the government after paying these firms and will be used to construct affordable houses.
Earlier in August 2019, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) had announced that it will build 950 affordable houses in Powai and Virar. The houses built by the MHADA in Powai will have an area of more than 500sqft and will be priced at Rs 60 lakh-Rs 70 lakh. While in flats in Virar will have an area of 425sqft and will be sold for Rs 15 lakh-Rs 20 lakh.
(Inputs from Sanjay Jog)
