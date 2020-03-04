Mumbai: Maha govt to construct 30,000 affordable homes in the next two years, assures Jitendra Awhad

Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad has announced that the state government will construct 30,000 affordable houses in Mumbai in the next two years.

The Maharashtra government will begin the affordable housing scheme on May 1 and will be complete it in two years, said Jitendra Awhad. The Maharashtra Housing Minister while addressing the house said that 10 percent each of houses built by Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) will be reserved for police personnel and Class IV government staff.