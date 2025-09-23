 60-Year-Old Thane Resident Loses ₹17 Lakh In Month-Long Digital Arrest Scam
60-Year-Old Thane Resident Loses ₹17 Lakh In Month-Long Digital Arrest Scam

A 60-year-old Thane man lost nearly Rs 17 lakh in a month-long digital arrest scam. Claiming to be from the Data Protection Board, scammers told him a SIM linked to obscene content was in his name, sent fake FIRs, ED arrest warrants, and an ATM card, and pressured him into transferring money. Nashik police have registered a case.

60-Year-Old Thane Resident Loses ₹17 Lakh In Month-Long Digital Arrest Scam | File Pic (Representative Image)

A 60-year-old man from Thane lost nearly Rs17 lakh in a digital arrest fraud after receiving a phone call from someone purportedly from the Data Protection Board of India on August 20.

The caller told him that based on his documents a SIM had been procured in Nashik, which was used to send obscene messages and videos. The case has been registered by the Nashik police, who said the complainant later received a video call from a “fake” policeman.

The scammers also sent the complainant bogus copies of an FIR, the Enforcement Directorate’s arrest warrant and an ATM card with his name. Then on, for a month, he was induced to transfer Rs 17lakh.

