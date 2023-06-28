₹50 Cr Works Sunk in Thane Sewerage Scheme, Reveals RTI

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) | File Image

Thane: The reply to a Right to Information (RTI) application has revealed a scam in the underground sewerage scheme in Ghodbunder amounting to Rs50 crore allegedly by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) officials.

Social activist Swapnil Mahindrakar, who filed the application, received a reply that the project’s initial cost was Rs179 crore but escalated to Rs220 crore due to an inordinate delay. It was also revealed that many works have been omitted from the project.

2018 project was supposed to be over in 2.5 years

Mahindrakar said, “The TMC undertook the project in 2018 and the completion period was set at two and a half years. Although five years have passed and the deadline is over, the project is still incomplete. The TMC officials have flouted the rules of the Urban Development Department (UDD), Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) and the Central Government.”

According to Mahindrakar, various projects were implemented under the Centre’s Amrit Yojana in the TMC area. Among them, the important project of underground sewerage Phase 4 was undertaken in January 2018 in Ghodbunder. Under this project, the laying of sewers, construction of a sewage treatment plant and house connection work were expected. However, the civic body excluded 40% of the works totalling to Rs50 crore. Instead of projecting the exclusion and mentioning the savings, additional works amounting to nearly Rs41 crore were shown in the standing committee and the general body meeting.

Mahindrakar said he has written to the UDD and the MJP department, which has further written to TMC chief Abhijit Bangar and demanded an inquiry.

The activist demanded an inquiry by the Income-Tax department and the Anti-Corruption Bureau. However, TMC officials were unavailable for comment despite several attempts.