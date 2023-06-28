Thane: SPD College To Hold National Conference On New Education Policy In Thane On June 30

Thane: The Satish Pradhan Dnyanasadhna College in Thane on Friday, June 30 has organised a national conference on the Central government's New Education Policy.

Ganesh Bhagure, principal, of Satish Pradhan Dnyanasadhna College said, "There is still uncertainty about the new education policy implemented by the central government. This policy is beneficial for students. Also, educational institutions and teachers are going to be the leaders in implementing this policy. This National Conference has been organized to provide guidance and clarity about this policy."

"The conference is organized jointly by NAAC, ICSSR and the University of Mumbai. The conference, to be attended by education experts who plan the New Education Policy, will be inaugurated by Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais and will be attended by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Speaker of Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe, chancellor Dr. Ravindra Kulkarni, pro-chancellor Dr. Ajay Bhamre and others," he said.

The college principal appealed that principals and officials of all educational institutions and professors from all over the country should attend this national conference.



Read Also Navi Mumbai college organises conference on National Education Policy