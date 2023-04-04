Navi Mumbai college organises conference on National Education Policy | Sourced Photo

National Education Policy 2020, is a comprehensive policy document that lays out a roadmap for transforming the education system in India. NEP 2020 aims to transform the education system in India and was approved by the Union Cabinet on July 29, 2020.

To spread awareness about the policy among teachers, Bharati Vidyapeeth has organized a one-day conference 'Education Next: Road Ahead' for all the teachers of colleges from Bharati Vidyapeeth Educational Complex, Navi Mumbai on Saturday, April 1, 2023. The conference was inaugurated by Dr Vilasrao Kadam, Campus Director, Bharati Vidyapeeth Educational Complex, Navi Mumbai.

Speakers at the event

Dr. Ravindra Kulkarni, Former Pro Vice-Chancellor of the University of Mumbai guided participants to understanding various critical issues in implementing National Education Policy 2020.

Meanwhile, Dr Shreerang Joshi, Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai shared his thoughts on the Academic Bank of Credit. Other dignitaries also spoke at the event focusing on institution building and alignment of NEP2020 with academic curriculum of professional degree institutes.

BV Tech Institute Principal delivered vote of thanks

Principal P N Tandon, BV, Institute of Technology, Navi Mumbai expressed his special thanks to Dr Vilasrao Kadam, eminent speakers, Principals, Directors, and faculty members of different institutes for making this conference successful and adding another feather of success.