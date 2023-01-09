e-Paper Get App
Navi Mumbai: Bharati Vidyapeeth and Sonhira Mitra Mandal organize Marathon-2023; 3000 runners take part

Over 3000 runners from across the state were part of the sporting show that streamed into the city streets to prove their athleticism in the cool breeze of morning hour.

Amit Srivastava
Monday, January 09, 2023
Navi Mumbai: Bharati Vidyapeeth and Sonhira Mitra Mandal organize Marathon-2023; 3000 runners take part
Navi Mumbai: On the occasion of Dr. Patangrao Kadam Saheb's birth anniversary, a state-level marathon competition was organized by Bharati Vidyapeeth Navi Mumbai and Sonhira Mitra Mandal. The competition was organized into five categories.

Cricket coach, Indian Women’s Cricket Team player present at event

Mr. Dinesh Lad (Cricket Coach) was invited to the inauguration of the marathon. Indian Women’s Cricket Team player Jemimah Rodrigues was present as the chief guest for the prize distribution ceremony of the marathon.

3000 runners participated in marathon

Dr. Vilasrao Kadam, Regional Director, Bharati Vidyapeeth Educational Complex, Navi Mumbai expressed his special thanks to all the enthusiastic participants, dedicated teaching, non-teaching staff and organizing committee members for their efforts in making the Marathon 2023 a success.

