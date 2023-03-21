Navi Mumbai: National Law Fest- SPARKLE 4.0 held at KLE College of Law in Kalamboli |

KLE Society’s KLE College of Law, Navi Mumbai organised its 4th National Law Fest- SPARKLE 4.0 from March 16 to March 19, 2023 at its campus in Kalamboli. The Fest consisted of two main events: National Moot Court Competition and National Client Counselling Competition.

60 teams across the country participated in the event

The fest was a good opportunity to hone the legal skills of young budding lawyers. A total of 60 teams from across the country participated in the Fest. Mr. Justice A.K. Menon was the chief guest at the Inaugural ceremony on March 16 and Prof. Dr. Dilip Ukey, and Vice Chancellor, MNLU, Mumbai were guests of honours.

Several dignitaries attended the event on the valedictory ceremony

The valedictory ceremony was held on March 19, 2023, the Chief Guest is Mr. Justice Abhay S. Oka, Judge, Supreme Court of India was the chief guest and Mr. Justice Kalpathi R. Shriram, Judge, High Court of Bombay, Hon’ble Mr. Justice Rajesh S. Patil, Judge, High Court of Bombay, and Hon’ble Mr. Justice Vijaykumar Patil, Judge, High Court of Karnataka were guest of honours.