 Navi Mumbai: NMMC introduces 'WINS Award' to honour women's contribution towards sanitation work
Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, March 20, 2023, 11:48 AM IST
Navi Mumbai: NMMC introduces 'WINS Award' to honour women's contribution towards sanitation work | Pixabay

As part of the Swachh Bharat Mission, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has introduced a new initiative called "Women Icons Leading Swachhata (WINS) Award-2023" to recognise and honour the contribution of women in sanitation work.

The initiative is being organized as part of "Swachh Utsav-2023" to increase women's participation in the mission. Applications for the Women Icons Leading Swachhata (WINS) Award 2023 are now open, and interested individuals or organizations can submit their proposals to the NMMC office.

The last date for submission of applications is April 5, 2023, and applicants are required to submit their project presentation online or offline before applying. 

Detailed information about the initiative is available at the Swachh Maharashtra Mission department at NMMC Headquarters, and applications can also be submitted online at https://forms.gle/bfWrkwaQYFtUeZay5.

Women Icons Leading Swachhata (WINS) Eligible Applicants

The applying person/organization should have worked in the following fields. (Relevant Field)

1) Individual Women Enterprises and Change Agents

2) Self Help Groups

3) Micro Enterprises

4) New entrepreneur under start up category

5) Non-Governmental Organizations A. Management of CT/PT's and Septic tank cleaning services B. Treatment Facilities - used water/ STP C. Municipal Solid waste Collection, Transportation and processing (MRF, Composting, Waste to Wealth etc.) D. IEC & CB (Training and Services) E. Technology and Innovation (Other - to be specified)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

