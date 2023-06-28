Thane News: Trailer Hits Street Light Pole Near Ghodbunder Road, Leads To Traffic Congestion

A container truck hit a street light pole at Godbunder road. | FPJ Photo

The container with 31 tons of iron rods moving from Mumbai to Gujarat hit the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) street light pole near Waghbil bridge opposite Suraj Water Park at Ghodbunder Road in Thane on Wednesday at around 5:26 am. The traffic slowed down for a few hours said the regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief from Thane.

Yasin Tadvi, RDMC chief, Thane said, "As per the information received at the disaster management cell room on Wednesday at around 5:26 am the container number MH-43-3BP-5338 of CJ Darsar transport moving from Mumbai to Gujarat with 31 tons of iron rods hit the street light pole of TMC near Wagbil bridge at Ghodbunder road. The street light pole fell on the road creating traffic chaos for a few hours on Ghodbunder Road.

Clearing Operations Done

Soon after receiving the information the disaster management cell personnel, police personnel and electrical wireman reached the spot with two hydra machines, two pick-up vehicles and fire brigade personnel with one rescue vehicle. Fortunately, no one was injured at the spot."

Tadvi added, "The traffic at the place was moving from one lane at a slow speed. After disconnecting the electricity supply of the said place the street light pole lying on the road was been moved to one side. The container was removed with the help of two Hydra machines. The road was cleared for traffic by splashing water on the oil spilt on the road by the staff of the disaster management cell and the fire brigade personnel."