Navi Mumbai: Locals Allege Corruption In Operations Of NMMC’s Community Toilets In Turbhe

Residents of the Turbhe store have alleged that the operator of community toilets in the area is not providing monthly passes for families. They are forced to pay for the facilities on a daily basis whereby they have to shell out more money.

NMMC community toilets in Turbhe

There are 14 community toilets in the Turbhe store which are run by contractors appointed by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). Since there are five to six slums in the area, the demand for community toilets is very high as many homes do not have toilet facilities as their incomes are not enough to construct one.

In such places, NMMC constructs community toilets and appoints contractors to run them. The contractor collects ₹2 for using the toilet one time. The civic body has made a provision for monthly passes for families, however, residents have alleged that the contractor does not issue passes and so they are forced to pay each time.

Allegations of corruption

Chandrakant Manjulkar, a social activist from Turbhe said that thousands of locals use the toilet and the daily collection is thousands of rupees. However, there is no record of where this money goes. “They should issue monthly passes for families as poor people live in the area. Despite there being clear instruction from NMMC, the contractor does not issue passes,” alleged Manjulkar.

Recently, the civic body had decided to provide small financial help to contractors as all community toilets do not generate good revenue.

Read Also Navi Mumbai News: Nerul Congress Felicitates Students Meritorious In Board Exams