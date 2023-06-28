Navi Mumbai News: Nerul Congress Felicitates Students Meritorious In Board Exams |

The Nerul unit of the Congress Party felicitated students of Juinagar node and Nerul Sectors 2 and 4 who achieved excellent marks in their 10th and 12th examinations. The event was jointly conducted at the Public Relations Office of the party in sector 2 in Nerul by Navi Mumbai District Secretary, Vidya Bhandekar; and Labour leader and Navi Mumbai District Congress Spokesperson, Ravindra Sawant.

“The purpose of the felicitation is to recognize and celebrate achievements of the students who successfully passed their 10th and 12th examinations,” said Sawant.

The students were felicitated with certificates and flowers, and they received guidance for their future.

Dignitaries Present

Dignitaries who were present extended their best wishes to the students for their future endeavours. During the event, prominent figures such as Mahanand Ramraje, Mahesh Bhoite, Vinayak Talekar, Vishwas Deege, and Sarde Anna also congratulated the students and encouraged them to strive for success in their chosen fields.

