Navi Mumbai News: 6 Goats Die Due to Electrocution In Kharghar

Representational Image | Pixabay

In an unfortunate incident, six goats died due to electrocution. They had come in contact with an electric pole at Sector 10 in Kharghar on Saturday night. Surprisingly, the electricity pole where the incident happened was repaired last week. Following the incidents, the residents have raised an alarm over irresponsible work carried by the MSEDCL authorities.

Naeem Quresh, who lives in Kharghar, was walking on the footpath with 6 goats on Saturday night. He was also accompanied by his 3 children. All the six goats died on the spot.

Local activists have demanded a thorough investigation and punishment for shoddy work.