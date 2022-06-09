e-Paper Get App

440 new COVID-19 cases in Thane; jump of over 100 cases in one day

Maharashtra's Thane district has reported 440 new COVID-19 cases, raising its infection count to 7,12,366, an official said on Thursday

PTIUpdated: Thursday, June 09, 2022, 09:13 AM IST
Thane: Maharashtra's Thane district has reported 440 new COVID-19 cases, raising its infection count to 7,12,366, an official said on Thursday.

These new cases were recorded on Wednesday, a steep rise of more than 100 cases compared to the tally on Tuesday.

The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,895 and the COVID-19 mortality rate stood at 1.67 per cent, the official said.

