440 new COVID-19 cases in Thane; jump of over 100 cases in one day

Thane: Maharashtra's Thane district has reported 440 new COVID-19 cases, raising its infection count to 7,12,366, an official said on Thursday.
These new cases were recorded on Wednesday, a steep rise of more than 100 cases compared to the tally on Tuesday.
The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,895 and the COVID-19 mortality rate stood at 1.67 per cent, the official said.
