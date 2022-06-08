e-Paper Get App

Maharashtra: 2,701 new COVID-19 infections recorded, active cases jump to 9,806

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 08, 2022, 06:56 PM IST
Maharashtra: 2,701 new COVID-19 infections recorded, active cases jump to 9,806 | File Image

Maharashtra on Wednesday, June 8 recorded 2,701 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 9,806. Besides, 0 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day.

1327 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 77,41,143. The recovery rate in the state is 98.0%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.87%.

Out of 8,11,54,970 laboratory samples 78,98,815 have been tested positive (09.73%) for COVID-19 until today.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 2438 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 12 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 201 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 8 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 2 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 7 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 13 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 20 fresh cases.

