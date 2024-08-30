1993 Mumbai Blasts Case: Court Hands Over Possession Of 3 Flats Owned By Tiger Memon’s Family In Mahim To Central Govt | Representational Image

Mumbai: 40 years after the three flats owned by the family of 1993 blast perpetrator Tiger Memon were attached, there is aray of hope for the members of the Al Husseini Co-operative Housing Society. The special TADA court ordered the release of the properties from the court receiver to the Central government through competent authorities, on Thursday.

The order paves the way for the auction or sale of the three flats owned by the Memon family in the seven-storey Al Husseini building at Mahim. The order comes on the plea of the society, as it was facing major hurdles in its redevelopment plan.

The Al Husseini Co-operative Housing Society had moved the special TADA court for orders to dispose of these properties - the three flats - which would enable them to proceed further with the redevelopment plans.

Flats Owned By Tiger Memon, Relatives

Tiger Memon - the prime accused in the March 12, 1983 Mumbai blasts case and his family members owned three flats in the said Al-Husseini building - Flat No. 22 in the name of Mrs Hanifa Memaon.

Flat No. 25 in the name of Rubina Memon and Flat No. 26, belonging to Mrs Shabana Memon. After the blasts, when the role of the Memon family surfaced, the properties were seized and subsequently, these flats remained attached with the court receiver appointed by the TADA court.

The flats were confiscated under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act, 1976 (SAFEMA), but the confiscation order was challenged. The society claimed that the litigation concluded in 2005, wherein the confiscation became final. However, from 2005 till 2024, the society claimed that the authorities under SAFEMA did not act and that is why the residents suffered. The society further said, it had incurred huge expenses – to the tune of Rs 41.46 lakh, for maintenance, taxes and other expenditure – over the disputed properties.

Society's Plea In Order To Clear Flats' Dues

The society had pleaded that the flats be auctioned and the funds generated thereby be used to clear its dues. In the meanwhile, the flats could be cleaned and given on lease. After hearing from the CBI, SAFEMA and the society, the court on Thursday ordered setting aside the attachment of the properties and their discharge by the court receiver. The properties are to now be handed over to the Central government through a competent authority. The authorities have been asked to expedite the process to sell off these flats and clear the dues.