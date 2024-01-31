Mumbai News: 1993 Blasts Convict Rubina Memon Seeks Parole To Attend Son’s Wedding

Rubina Memon- The sister-in-law of key accused Tiger Memon | X

Mumbai: Rubina Memon, a convict in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts case, has approached the Bombay High Court, seeking parole to attend her son’s marriage on February 17. She took the legal recourse after her plea was rejected by the DIG Prisons.

Convicted in 2007, Rubina is the sister-in-law of Tiger Memon, the main conspirator of the serial blasts that killed 257 people and left more than 700 injured. Her husband, Suleman, was acquitted in the case due to a lack of evidence.

Rubina has been given bail on previous occasions

Rubina's Advocate Farhana Shah pointed out that her client has been out on bail many times during her 16 years of incarceration. Notably, she requested the court to allow the parole leave without police escort, reasoning that her client is unable to foot the high charges.

In 2021, Rubina was released on six-day parole to attend her daughter’s wedding under the police escort. Currently lodged at the Yerwada Central Prison, she has been granted bail twice as an undertrial prisoner, said Shah.

Dream to be part of son's wedding: Rubina

The plea further contends that being a mother, it is her dream to be a part of every function in her son’s marriage. Her kin cannot be punished because of her conviction in the case, it underlined.

A division bench of Justices Ajey Gadkari and Shyam Chandak directed the prosecution to take instructions, and scheduled the next hearing on February 2.