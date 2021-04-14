Mumbai: Bombay HC grants parole to gangster Arun Gawli to look after ailing wife

Mumbai: Reiterating that no person in the family can help an ailing wife as her husband would, the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court last week ordered Maharashtra jail authorities to grant parole to gangster Arun Gawli, whose wife is expected to undergo a surgery.

A division bench of Justices Zaka Haq and Amit Borkar noted that Gawli's wife has to undergo a surgery for a chronic illness. The bench while referring to the observations made by another bench of the HC in February 2020 granting him parole, reiterated, "No person in the family can extend a support or help to ailing wife as her husband would and in such a case, the husband himself would like to see his wife or otherwise his anxiety will affect his well being adversely."

"Taking into consideration the nature of serious illness i.e. Chronic Suppurative Otitis Media (CSOM) to left ear, we are satisfied that he deserves to be released on parole," the bench held.