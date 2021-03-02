Maharashtra: Gangster Gajanan Marne booked in robbery case on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

A case of robbery has been registered against gangster Gajanan Marne and his supporters for forcibly taking away water bottles and snacks from a vendor on Mumbai-Pune Expressway on February 15, a Pimpri- Chinchwad police officer said on Monday.

The incident occurred when Marne, accompanied by a number of cars of his supporters, was heading towards Pune after his release from Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai.

He and his aides were already booked by police in Pune and neighbouring Pimpri Chindhwad township for violating the COVID-19 norms and creating a fearful atmosphere by unlawful assembly.

"During investigation, we checked CCTV footage where we found that Marne and his aides did not pay the toll tax on the Mumbai-Expressway and also robbed water bottles and 'vadapavs' from a street vendor," Pimpri Chinchwad police commissioner Krishna Prakash told reporters.