180 proposals worth Rs 2,000 crore likely to come before BMC standing committee ahead of elections: BJP

Alleging corruption by Shiv Sena led BMC, BJP MLA Amit Satam claimed that 180 proposals worth Rs 2,000 crore are likely to come before the standing committee just before the body is going for polls.

Satam said that his party has alleged that corruption worth Rs 3 lakh crore has taken place under the BMC's rule, in the past 25 years.

“The ruling party has planned to bring 180 new proposals of Rs 2,000 crore before the standing committee. It looks like the Shiv Sena wants to rob the coffers of the BMC because they might not come back to the power,” he said.

Highlighting raids at Shiv Sena leader and Standing Committee chairman Yashwant Jadhav’s residence, Satam said it's all linked to the corruption in BMC.

“More than Rs 50,000 crore proposals were approved in the standing committee in the past five years which was marred by corruption. We have been saying that the biggest corruption in the country in the past 25 years took place in BMC which is worth Rs 3 lakh crore,” the BJP MLA added.

Expressing confidence in Mumbai voters, Satam said they would not favour the corrupt Shiv Sena. “Mumbaikars would throw the corrupt party out of BMC. It has become a fight between truth and false, justice and injustice, citizens vs Aditya Sena. And people know whom to vote,” the BJP leader said.

ALSO READ Free Marathi speaking classes from today by Gujarati Seva Samaj

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 12:47 PM IST