Free Marathi speaking classes from today by Gujarati Seva Samaj

The Gujarati Seva Samaj, Mumbai, under the guidance of Acharya Pawan Tripathi, has organised free Marathi speaking classes to mark Marathi Day, which is celebrated on February 27 to commemorate the birth anniversary of renowned Marathi litterateur Kusumagraj.

Considering the pandemic situation, the classes will be held online both morning and evening on weekends.

The participants will be the taught basics of Marathi and will also be trained in frequently used sentences that would enable them to communicate in multiple situations. Flash cards and multiple quizzes will be used during the sessions to make learning interactive and fun. A lot of people residing in Mumbai want to learn and converse in Marathi, but find it difficult as they cannot go back to school or college to learn it, the organisation said.

Free online classes will give them an opportunity to learn and practice speaking the language, said Bimal Bhuta, founder of Gujarati Seva Samaj in the city; he is also secretary of BJP Mumbai.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 12:19 PM IST