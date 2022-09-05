100 people dead, 50 injured on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway between Palghar & Achad in last 2 yrs | Representative

Over a hundred people died and around 50 were injured on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway between Manor in the Palghar district of Maharashtra and Achad in Gujarat in the last two years . More than a hundred accidents have been reported in this stretch in just two years. This is a nearly 52 km long stretch, which has nearly a dozen "accident spots." The bridge over the Surya River is one of them. The highway where the accident took place on Sunday is already a narrow road that gets reduced to two lanes because of the oddly designed divider over the Surya river.

"The Ahmedabad-Mumbai highway is one of the most crowded and badly designed highways in our country. This accident happened on a bridge over the Surya River in the Charoti region. I know this area and the highway quite well, and the problem is that the approach to bridges on this highway needs huge improvement. "This highway that goes through Palghar is also used by lots of heavy trucks moving goods between Delhi and Mumbai, and the truckers insist on occupying the right lane and forcing you to overtake dangerously from the left," said Vinod Kumar, who frequently uses the highway. " The three-lane Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway that narrows to two lanes (where the accident took place) does not have proper signboards ( visible from a sufficient distance to control the vehicles) to alert motorists of the dangers ahead," further added Vinod Kumar.

"The tragic death of Cyrus Mistry once again highlights how dangerous our roads are. In 2021, more than 1.55 lakh people were killed in road crashes across India. 60% of all fatal crashes are caused by speeding. As for the top reasons for injury, non-usage of seatbelts and collision with exposed hard structures along the road played key roles, "said an expert, adding that more than one person died every hour on the streets of Maharashtra in road-related crashes in 2021, according to data released by the NCRB recently . Maharashtra ranked third highest in the number of road crash related deaths with 13911 casualties, coming after Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

"As per the latest NCRB report, Maharashtra suffered the third highest number of road crash fatalities in the year 2021. A total of 94,011 deaths took place on highways. The highest numbers of deaths in road crashes were reported on the national highways, accounting for 34.5% (53,615 out of 1,55,622) followed by state highways (25.1%) (39,040 deaths). "Further, a total of 62,967 (40.5%) people died due to road crashes on other roads during 2021," said spokesperson for the SaveLIFE Foundation.

According to the founder and CEO of SaveLIFE Foundation, Piyush Tewari, the prominent reasons for such a high injury and death count remain speeding, dangerous driving and non-usage of safety gear such as seat belts and helmets.