Navi Mumbai: Active cases of COVID over 700, reports nearly 100 new cases | PTI

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) again saw 92 new COVID cases on September 4. However, the cases have marginally decreased.

Last week, the city had 910 active cases which has now come down to 733.

Meanwhile, 57 patients were discharged on September 4. At present, 443 people are in home isolation, and the remaining are getting treatment at different hospitals in the city.

On September 4, the civic body conducted 399 RT PCR tests and 333 Antigen tests. So far, the civic body has already conducted a total of 16,03,663 RT PCR and 23,35,390 antigen tests since the outbreak of the pandemic.