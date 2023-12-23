RGPV Clash: Notice To 20 Students |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rajeev Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishvavidyalaya (RGPV) on Saturday issued notice to 20 students responsible for student groups’ clash in which 10 students were injured in the university premises on Friday afternoon, the university officials said.

The Gandhi Nagar police confirmed action taken by the university and said that a meeting was held with RGPV’s anti-ragging committee. Action will be taken against 20 blacklisted students if they do not turn up at another meeting to be held on Wednesday.

Gandhi Nagar police station house office (SHO) Praveen Tripathi said an FIR had been registered against six III year students Adarsh Singh Chandrakaar, Aditya Rai, Aditya Jaiswal, Himanshu Tiwari, Rajveer Singh and Yuvraj Verma who thrashed second year student Prabhat.

University incharge Vinay Thapar told Free Press that the incident was brought to the cognisance of the proctor board.

Three Thieves Arrested, Booty Worth Rs 7.5L Recovered

The Misrod police on Saturday claimed to have arrested three thieves who used to target parked vehicles and deserted houses across Bhopal. The police added that booty worth Rs 7.5 lakh was seized from the possession of the arrested accused.

Misrod police station house officer (SHO) RB Sharma said that numerous incidents of theft had been reported in the area, in which thefts of vehicles as well as valuables from various houses had been reported. The police plunged into action and began sifting through the CCTV cameras.

In all footage, three unidentified persons were spotted committing the thefts. On Saturday, the whistle-blower network of the Misrod police informed them that the three suspects had been spotted at Samardha bridge. The police rushed to the spot and nabbed them.

The accused have been identified as Aakash, Shani and Abhishek, all residents of Vidisha. They confessed to stealing vehicles and breaking into houses to steal valuables.

The accused told the police that they used to unlock the houses with the help of a master key. Three motorbikes, gold ornaments and other valuables worth Rs 7.5 lakh were recovered. They were sent to jail thereafter, SHO Sharma said.