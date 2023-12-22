MP: Uproar As Onion Prices Plummet, Farmers Block Mhow-Neemuch Highway

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers on Friday blocked the Mhow-Neemuch highway voicing their discontent over the drastically low prices of onions at Krishi Upaj Mandi in Mandsaur.

The farmers claimed that onion price is continuing to fall to an extent where not even the basic cost can be recovered. From more than Rs 2,000 per quintal a day ago, the scenario took an abrupt turn on Friday as farmers witnessed 50% reduction in the prices. The protest caused a major traffic disruption for approximately one and a half hours.

The protest ended following the intervention of tehsildar Ramesh Mashram. Despite the market reopening upon the tehsildar's directives, dissatisfied farmers resumed their protest as the onion prices continued to fall. Farmer Narendra Kisan said, "Yesterday, the price of onion reached Rs 2,000 per quintal, but on Friday, onion prices plummeted drastically, leaving farmers agitated." Another farmer, Vikas, said , "Our onions, which were sold at Rs 1,700 per quintal yesterday, are now being bought at Rs 600. It is surprising how prices plummeted overnight." The market has witnessed an overwhelming influx of onions lately, with around one thousand sacks arriving daily. However, the distressing situation persists for farmers who are unable to cover even the production costs.