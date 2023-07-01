MP: Bajrang Dal Workers Beat Up 2 Men In Khandwa On Suspicion Of Carrying Beef On Eid; Visuals Surface

During the Eid-ul-Adha celebrations in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa, two Muslim individuals were intercepted by Bajrang Dal members who proceeded to physically assault them with sticks, reports said.

The Bajrang Dal workers alleged that the men were transporting beef. The incident unfolded as the two individuals, riding on a motorcycle from Sihada village, were carrying meat from Imlipura.

The confrontation occurred near Khandwa's Polytechnic College. The accused men denied the allegations and clarified that they were transporting mutton. Despite their explanation, the Bajrang Dal workers violently attacked them and tore their clothes.

Upon arrival at the scene, the police promptly intervened, ensuring the safety of the two individuals and escorting them to the police station. Meanwhile, the Bajrang Dal workers continued to protest.

Watch the video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Qazi Syed Nisar, the city's judicial authority responsible for Sharia court matters, said, “The administration keeps a strict vigil in the slaughterhouses of Khandwa and it is not possible to get beef here. Some organisations are conspiring to spoil the atmosphere of the city by making false allegations.”

Aditya Mehta, the district coordinator of Bajrang Dal, said, “Our workers noticed two people carrying beef. They caught them and brought them to Rameshwar Chowki.”

Veterinary doctors probing meat samples: Police

Reacting to the incident, SP Satyendra Shukla said,“Some people from the Muslim community came to meet. A video has been shown by them. We have given the video to the CSP and the station in charge. All the circumstances will be assessed and further action will be taken on the facts that will come about it.”

“Two cases have been registered. A case has been lodged against the two Muslim men as the meat which was found did not have any receipt and it is alleged that it could be banned. Veterinary doctors are checking the samples,” he added.

Law Against Cow Slaughter in MP

The Madhya Pradesh assembly, in 2019, approved an amendment to the Anti-cow Slaughter Act 2004 aimed at curbing violence committed in the name of cows. The amendment prescribed a prison sentence ranging from six months to three years, along with a fine ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000, for individuals found guilty of such acts.

The amendment was endorsed by the state cabinet, and it modified the Anti-cow Slaughter Act 2004, which had been enacted during the previous Shivraj Singh Chouhan government. The amendment was officially cleared in June 2019.

Under the original Anti-cow Slaughter Act of 2004, the transportation of cattle through Madhya Pradesh was strictly prohibited. Individuals transporting cattle through the state were required to obtain special permission from an authorised entity. However, this provision led to complications and incidents of cow vigilantism were frequently reported.

The newly amended Act rectifies this provision, allowing for the transportation of cattle from Madhya Pradesh to other states with the necessary permission granted by a competent authority.