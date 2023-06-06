Karnataka: After Row Over Minister's Remark, CM Siddaramaiah Says Law Banning Cow Slaughter Will Be Discussed In Cabinet

CM Siddaramaiah | ANI

Amidst protests against a Karnataka minister's statement calling for a reconsideration of the rigorous law against cow slaughter, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that the issue would be deliberated upon during the cabinet meeting.

CM says cow slaughter law lacks calrity

According to Siddaramaiah, the law introduced by the previous BJP government lacked clarity, and the state government will address this matter in the cabinet meeting for further discussion.

However, he clarified that no decision has been made at this point. "We will discuss it in the Cabinet. We have not decided anything yet," CM Siddaramaiah said.

In buffalos can be slaughtered, why not cows? Venkatesh had asked

K Venkatesh, the Minister of Animal Husbandry in Karnataka, sparked a controversy with his statement questioning the disparity in the slaughter of buffaloes and cows, stating, "If buffaloes can be slaughtered, why not cows?"

Venkatesh, while addressing the media, said, "The previous BJP government had brought in a bill. In that, they have allowed the slaughter of buffaloes, but have said cow slaughter should not be done. We will discuss it and decide."

Venkatesh further proposed that the slaughter of elderly cows could potentially address the challenges faced by farmers in managing cattle.

BJP furious over minister's remark

Over the past two days, the BJP organised statewide protests in response to the minister's statement.

Former Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai, took to Twitter to condemn Mr. Venkatesh's remarks and urged Siddaramaiah to provide "appropriate advice" to his colleague.

"Animal Husbandry Minister K Venkatesh's statement is shocking. We condemn his statement. We Indians have an emotional connection with the cow and worship them as mother," Bommai said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

BJP MLA Ashwath Narayan, reacting to the controversy, said, "There's no good reason for Congress to repeal the cow slaughter bill. Congress is going against the sentiment of Hindus. They are trying to disturb the communal harmony. They don't want any peace."

What does the law say?

The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act enforces a complete prohibition on cattle slaughter throughout the state. The law permits slaughter only in cases of terminally-ill cattle and buffaloes that are 13 years old or older.

Read Also UP: Agra cops nab 4 Hindutva group members for conspiring to frame Muslims in cow slaughter case