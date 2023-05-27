Madhya Pradesh: One arrested with ecstasy worth Rs 1cr in Neemuch

Representative Image |

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), MP unit acting on a specific intelligence seized about 350 grams of methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (MDMA) or (Ecstasy/Molly) drug from a car. The market value of seized drugs stands around Rs one crore in an international market.

According to information, CBN officials have got the tip-off about a Maruti Swift Dzire car having a Rajasthan registration carrying a drug. Swung into the action, the team intercepted a car at Jai Bhawani Shekhawati Dhaba on Chittorgarh-Nimbaheda Highway in Nimbaheda tehsil of Chittorgarh district and seized ecstasy drug. One peddler has been arrested.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: NIA raids multiple locations in Jabalpur to probe Terror Conspiracy Case

Officials said they found the white powder stuffed in one transparent polythene packet. The case was registered under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985. Further investigation is under progress.