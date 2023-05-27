Madhya Pradesh: Truck driver rams into 2 bikes, car, no deaths

Representative Image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A truck driver allegedly driving his vehicle in an inebriated state rammed into two bikes and a car on Sagar road of Chhatarpur on Friday morning, the police said.

The police added that no deaths were reported from the spot. One motorist, however, sustained grievous injuries in the accident and has been hospitalized, they added.

According to the police, the incident took place on Sagar road on Friday morning, where a man driving his truck at a high speed lost control over his vehicle and rammed into two bike riders. Following this, he also collided with a car. The man riding his bike, identified as Dinesh Sahu came under the truck and sustained grievous injuries. The locals witnessed the incident and came to Sahu’s aid, by rushing him to the hospital immediately.

Meanwhile, the cops were informed, who reached the spot immediately and seized the truck, while its driver managed to escape from the spot. The incident resulted in a traffic jam on the road.

The police said that they have registered a case against the accused truck driver and have launched a manhunt to nab him.

Car rams into puncture shop, no fatalities

A car driver, who had lost control over his vehicle, rammed into a puncture shop in Chhatarpur on Friday morning, the police said. The driver of the car was allegedly in an inebriated state, which caused the accident.

The accident was a close shave for the man working in the shop, who was fortunately not mowed down by the car, sources present on the spot said. The police said that the incident took place at the Dak Khana square of the city. The incident left the entire shop vandalised. No fatalities were reported in the incident, official sources said.

The car driver escaped from the spot after the incident, while the cops rushed to the spot and seized the car.