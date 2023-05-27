MP: Leopard enters Ichhawar village, injures 5

Representative image

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A leopard strayed into Moya-Pani village in Ichhawar on Friday and attacked five villagers, official sources said.

The incident spread panic among the villagers who ran here and there. The injured, including a policeman, were admitted to Ichhawar hospital.

According to reports, the leopard entered the village, and no sooner had the villagers seen it than they began to run away.

The big cat also attacked several villagers who informed the forest officials about the incident.

A team rushed to the spot to catch the leopard, but they could not do that, since the big cat escaped to the forest.

Forest officials said that the department would bear the expenses for the treatment of the injured, and if needed, the injured would be given financial aid.