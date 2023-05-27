 MP: Sehore youth axed to death, body cut into pieces
MP: Sehore youth axed to death, body cut into pieces

Accused arrested, but the reasons for the murder are yet to be learnt

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, May 27, 2023, 09:51 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth axed another youth to death near Karbala bridge, under the Kotwatli police station on Friday.

The police arrested the murderer who cut the body into several pieces after hitting his victim.

According to the police, Suraj Singh Kushwaha, a resident of Moti Baba temple road, went to the Karbala bridge to buy bricks from a brick kiln.

As soon as the youth reached the brick kiln, the identified Surendra Kushwaha hit Suraj with an axe in the neck which was cut off, but continued to hit him.

According to town inspector Naleen Budhaulia, Suraj went to the brick kiln to buy bricks on Friday when Surendra murdered him.

The reasons for murder were not yet learnt, he said, adding that Surendra was working at the brick kiln.

MP: Sehore youth axed to death, body cut into pieces

MP: Sehore youth axed to death, body cut into pieces

