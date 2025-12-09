 Madhya Pradesh: Indore Forest Patrol Nets Suspected Poachers In Mhow Range; Weapons Recovered During Night Operation
A night patrol in Indore’s Mhow Forest detained several suspected poachers and recovered weapons following a recent leopard poaching. Acting on a tip-off near Nandiwar village, forest officials arrested six men and seized a sword, firearm, and cartridges. The Forest Division has intensified patrols with a zero-tolerance approach to wildlife crime, urging public vigilance.

Tina KhatriUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 01:07 PM IST
article-image
Indore: A night patrol in the Mhow Forest Range led to the detention of several suspected poachers and the recovery of weapons, officials from the Indore Forest Division confirmed on Tuesday. The intensified patrolling follows a recent leopard poaching incident that has put the division on heightened alert.

According to forest officials, the operation began around 8:30 p.m. on 8 December after a mukhbir tipped off the department about suspicious activity near Nandiwar village in the Malendi region. A patrol team reached the area, cordoned it off, and apprehended four individuals. One of the suspects allegedly attempted to discard certain items in the forest, prompting a detailed search.

article-image

During the search, the team recovered a sword (talwar), a country-made firearm (desi katta), and five live cartridges. The suspects were identified as Devkaran, son of Madanlal; Vikas, son of Madanlal; Mohit; Sekhar, son of Bhagwan; Visaprem, son of Sagar; and Ravi, son of Kedar — all from Kat-Kat Kheri village. Another man, Lokesh of Malendi, was detained for further questioning.

DFO Pradeep Mishra, IFS, said a preliminary offence report has been filed under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and that each detainee’s role would be examined closely. He stated that the material recovered “strongly indicated the possibility of hunting activity,” though he added that final conclusions would follow only after a complete investigation.

Mishra said the Forest Division has significantly increased patrolling after the leopard poaching case. According to him, teams are specifically monitoring for snares, electric trap lines, illegal weapons, and unauthorised movement inside forest areas. He noted that such activities usually rise during the winter months, making continuous surveillance essential.

Reaffirming the department’s stance, Mishra declared, “We are maintaining a strict, zero-tolerance approach toward wildlife crime.” He also urged local residents to remain vigilant, saying the department relies heavily on public cooperation: “Any information about illegal hunting or suspicious activity can make a crucial difference.”

