Madhya Pradesh: Court Sentenced Jail Imprisonment To Six For Assaulting Two People In Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Court of additional session judge class I sentenced six accused of five-year imprisonment for attacking two persons over land dispute, informed additional public prosecutor Virendra Sharma.

Court found Chaggan, 50, Kailash, 45, Pratap, 27, Rakesh, 27, Mukesh, 21, and Prakash, 19, all from the same family and are native of Luharpura village falls under Amjhera police station limit in Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar district guilty under relevant sections of IPC.

Sharma informed that all six accused attacked complainant Mohan and his brother-in-law Chittu, while they were heading towards Nankhodara from Kundiya village on their motorcycle on October 7, 2017.

Accused intercepted their way and started abusing them saying why they were roaming on their land. With tension escalating, the accused attacked them with sharp arms they had.

Complainants saved themselves hiding in the nearby farm. While leaving, the accused said that if they come to Nathu's land, they will kill them. Then his brother-in-law Chhitu dialed 100 and took him to Amjhera hospital. There was a land dispute going on between Nathu and Vakta, Vakta is his relative, hence, Chhagan and his associates together attacked him to kill him.

On the information of the injured Mohan, the police registered the crime of assault causing death under other sections of the Indian Penal Code, arrested the accused, completed the investigation, and presented the charge sheet in court. One accused died during the trial.