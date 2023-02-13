e-Paper Get App
HomeMadhya-pradeshCM Chouhan takes a jibe at Congress, calls its manifesto a 'Letter of Lies'

CM Chouhan takes a jibe at Congress, calls its manifesto a 'Letter of Lies'

Kamal Nath hits back, asks where are the 'Gokul Grams' that BJP promised in its manifesto

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, February 13, 2023, 02:11 PM IST
article-image
CM Kamal Nath (L) and Shivraj Singh Chouhan |
Follow us on

Bhopal: The war of words continued between Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath yet on Monday, blaming each other over unfulfilled promises.

Taking a jibe at a Congress meeting that was held to prepare manifesto for upcoming elections, on Monday, CM Chouhan said that the opposition party is rather framing a 'Letter of Lies'.

He questioned, "Why did Kamal Nath, during his 18-month tenure as CM, discontinued the BJP govt's scheme that offered a nutrition grant of Rs 1000 per month to women of Baiga, Bharia, Saharia communities?"

CM Chouhan said that the sum was given so that the women they can arrange basic necessities like fruits, vegetables, pulses and grocery items for children. “ I want to ask you why did your government stopped the grant."

Hitting back, Nath said BJP, in its manifesto, had promised that it would develop 50 Gokul Gram on the lines of National Gokul Mission  for the conservation of indigenous breeds. "Now, where are these Gokul Gram," he quipped.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

CM Chouhan takes a jibe at Congress, calls its manifesto a 'Letter of Lies'

CM Chouhan takes a jibe at Congress, calls its manifesto a 'Letter of Lies'

Madhya Pradesh: Boy pushes ailing man on handcart in Singrauli

Madhya Pradesh: Boy pushes ailing man on handcart in Singrauli

MP Shocker! Unable to get ambulance, 6-year-old boy takes father to hospital on pushcart;...

MP Shocker! Unable to get ambulance, 6-year-old boy takes father to hospital on pushcart;...

Horoscope matched and band baaja baarat done right! Parrot & myna get 'married' in Madhya Pradesh

Horoscope matched and band baaja baarat done right! Parrot & myna get 'married' in Madhya Pradesh

Viral Video: MP student recites poem critical of Gandhi at school function, sparks row

Viral Video: MP student recites poem critical of Gandhi at school function, sparks row