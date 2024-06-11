 MP June 11 Weather Update: State Braces For Wet Weather Delight! Rain Expected In Chhindwara, Mandla & More
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP June 11 Weather Update: State Braces For Wet Weather Delight! Rain Expected In Chhindwara, Mandla & More

MP June 11 Weather Update: State Braces For Wet Weather Delight! Rain Expected In Chhindwara, Mandla & More

Water fell in Chhindwara on Monday. Meanwhile, rain is expected on Tuesday as well.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 11, 2024, 12:18 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Monsoon has finally made its grand entrance in several states like Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Telangana. But hold your umbrellas! Madhya Pradesh is gearing up for its turn, expected to be around June 17-18. Southern parts of the state, including Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Mandla, Seoni, and Balaghat, are experiencing thunderstorms and rain. Water fell in Chhindwara on Monday. Meanwhile, rain is expected on Tuesday as well.

Read Also
MP: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Plastic Pipe Factory In Dhar
article-image

According to weather department, an orange alert for thunderstorms and rain has issued in Betul, Pandhurna, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, and Dindori on Tuesday. Additionally, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Katni, Panna, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Khargone, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Sehore, Tikamgarh, Sagar, Damoh, Narsinghpur, Umaria, Mauganj, Sidhi, Shahdol, Anuppur, and Balaghat will experience thunderstorms and lightning.

According to senior scientist Divya E. Surendran of IMD, Bhopal, pre-monsoon activity is occurring due to the western disturbance and cyclonic circulation. The monsoon reached several parts of Maharashtra on Monday. However, the branches of the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea will be slightly weaker over the next two to three days. In this case, the monsoon can enter the state by June 16-17.

Read Also
Indore: Ban Put On Sale Of Small Plots Developed On Agricultural Lands To Curb Illegal Colonies
article-image

Due to pre-monsoon activity, there are two types of weather in the state. While thunderstorms and rain are occurring in some places, there is also the impact of heat. Sidhi was the hottest on Monday, with a temperature of 45.2 degrees Celsius. Singrauli, Satna, Rewa, Shahdol, Tikamgarh, Khajuraho, Mandla, Khargone, and Narmadapuram are among the top 10 hottest cities.

In Singrauli, the temperature was 43.3 degrees Celsius, 43.1 degrees Celsius in Satna, 42.2 degrees Celsius in Rewa, 41.4 degrees Celsius in Shahdol, 41 degrees Celsius in Tikamgarh-Khajuraho, 40.5 degrees Celsius in Mandla, 40.4 degrees Celsius in Khargone, and 40.2 degrees Celsius in Narmadapuram. In major cities, Bhopal recorded 39.3 degrees Celsius, 35.8 degrees Celsius in Indore, 38.2 degrees Celsius in Gwalior, 39.4 degrees Celsius in Jabalpur, and 36 degrees Celsius in Ujjain.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP June 11 Weather Update: State Braces For Wet Weather Delight! Rain Expected In Chhindwara, Mandla...

MP June 11 Weather Update: State Braces For Wet Weather Delight! Rain Expected In Chhindwara, Mandla...

Unsold Stocks, Unpaid Dues: Alirajpur SHG Producing Heritage Mahua Liquor Shutters Plant

Unsold Stocks, Unpaid Dues: Alirajpur SHG Producing Heritage Mahua Liquor Shutters Plant

MP Weather Update: Monsoon About To Hit State; Mercury Crosses 45˚C Mark

MP Weather Update: Monsoon About To Hit State; Mercury Crosses 45˚C Mark

MP: Rare 4-Horned Antelope Sighted In Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve

MP: Rare 4-Horned Antelope Sighted In Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve

MP Politics: ECI Announces Bypoll Dates For Amarwara Assembly Seat, Congress Aspires To Win Poll

MP Politics: ECI Announces Bypoll Dates For Amarwara Assembly Seat, Congress Aspires To Win Poll