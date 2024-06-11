MP June 11 Weather Update: State Braces For Wet Weather Delight! Rain Expected In Chhindwara, Mandla & More

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Monsoon has finally made its grand entrance in several states like Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Telangana. But hold your umbrellas! Madhya Pradesh is gearing up for its turn, expected to be around June 17-18. Southern parts of the state, including Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Mandla, Seoni, and Balaghat, are experiencing thunderstorms and rain. Water fell in Chhindwara on Monday. Meanwhile, rain is expected on Tuesday as well.

According to weather department, an orange alert for thunderstorms and rain has issued in Betul, Pandhurna, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, and Dindori on Tuesday. Additionally, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Katni, Panna, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Khargone, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Sehore, Tikamgarh, Sagar, Damoh, Narsinghpur, Umaria, Mauganj, Sidhi, Shahdol, Anuppur, and Balaghat will experience thunderstorms and lightning.

According to senior scientist Divya E. Surendran of IMD, Bhopal, pre-monsoon activity is occurring due to the western disturbance and cyclonic circulation. The monsoon reached several parts of Maharashtra on Monday. However, the branches of the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea will be slightly weaker over the next two to three days. In this case, the monsoon can enter the state by June 16-17.

Due to pre-monsoon activity, there are two types of weather in the state. While thunderstorms and rain are occurring in some places, there is also the impact of heat. Sidhi was the hottest on Monday, with a temperature of 45.2 degrees Celsius. Singrauli, Satna, Rewa, Shahdol, Tikamgarh, Khajuraho, Mandla, Khargone, and Narmadapuram are among the top 10 hottest cities.

In Singrauli, the temperature was 43.3 degrees Celsius, 43.1 degrees Celsius in Satna, 42.2 degrees Celsius in Rewa, 41.4 degrees Celsius in Shahdol, 41 degrees Celsius in Tikamgarh-Khajuraho, 40.5 degrees Celsius in Mandla, 40.4 degrees Celsius in Khargone, and 40.2 degrees Celsius in Narmadapuram. In major cities, Bhopal recorded 39.3 degrees Celsius, 35.8 degrees Celsius in Indore, 38.2 degrees Celsius in Gwalior, 39.4 degrees Celsius in Jabalpur, and 36 degrees Celsius in Ujjain.