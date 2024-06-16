Malwa Utsav 2024: Special Efforts To Be Made To Spread Art & Culture Of Malwa Across World, Says CM Mohan Yadav

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): CM Mohan Yadav has said that Malwa Utsav has special significance in the widespread dissemination of folk art and culture. Malwa Utsav will be further expanded. Special efforts will also be made to spread the art and culture of Malwa widely across the world. Art and culture have special significance in connecting one country to another and human civilisation. Yadav said this while addressing at Malwa Utsav here on Saturday night.

The Utsav is going on at Lalabagh Place ground. He said that the flag of culture established by Devi Ahilyabai is still flying. The 23rd Malwa Utsav was organised by Lok Sanskriti Manch at Lal Bagh Palace as part of the 300th birth anniversary celebrations of Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar. Dance performances were presented by folk culture groups from Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra in the programme.

Among the groups, Shruti Sharma from the city and artists from Abhyas Kala Kendra performed under the guidance of Megha Sharma. In the programme, Navya Chaurasia performed Kathak dance, Dalia Dasta dance, Rathwa dance Gujarat, Vasava Holi dance Gujarat, Badhai Naurata dance Sagar, Thatya dance Betul, Ram Dhol dance Chhindwara, Lavani dance Mumbai, Shiv Tandava dance by Dr Geeta Sharma Indore's team, Srujan Nari Group Indore, Gamit dance Gujarat's team presented the presentations depicting the charming folk culture. They were praised by the guests and audience wholeheartedly.

The stage replicated Kashi Vishwanath temple with Lord Bhole Nath's Shiv Linga, Lord Nandi making the grand stage look attractive and charming. The artists gave presentations in traditional costumes to the tune of melodious musical instruments and music. The folk culture of different parts of the country was seen here. A large number of common people and art lovers were present there.