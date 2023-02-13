Bhopal: Day temp, city records 6 deg drop in 2 days

FP Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state capital recorded a 6-degree drop in day temperature in last two days. Bhopal recorded maximum temperature of 32.8 degrees Celsius on Friday. On Saturday, there was drop of 2.8 degrees in day temperature, which settled at 30.1 degrees Celsius. On Sunday, Bhopal recorded maximum temperature of 26.9 degrees Celsius with drop of 3.2 degrees. Thus, there was drop of 6 degrees in last two days that infused chill in evening. City’s night temperature was 12.5 degrees Celsius. Indore recorded maximum temperature of 28.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday while its minimum temperature was 13.6 degrees Celsius after drop of 2 degrees.

Khajuraho and Umaria each recorded 3-degree drop in day temperature and settled at 28.6 degrees Celsius and 28.2 degrees Celsius respectively. Jabalpur and Chhindwara recorded drop of 3.1 degrees Celsius each in day temperature and settled at 27.5 degrees Celsius and 28.4 degrees Celsius respectively. Nowgong and Satna recorded drop of 3.2 degrees in day temperature, which settled at 27.8 degrees Celsius and 27.3 degrees Celsius respectively.

Rewa recorded drop of 3.8 degrees Celsius. According to meteorological department, western disturbance of moderate intensity has impacted hills of Western Himalayas. Another western disturbance, which will be comparatively weak will reach Jammu Kashmir and may cause snowfall over the hills from February 14 to February 15. Until then, cool winds from north-west direction will blow over north-western central parts of the country, leading to drop in day and night temperatures. Minimum temperature, however, may increase marginally after February 14 due to approaching western disturbance.

Another fresh western disturbance will reach Western Himalayas from night of February 16. Meteorological department officer Ved Pratap Singh said, “Even after back-to-back western disturbance, there is cyclonic circulation over Rajasthan, which will make winds northerly. So, temperature will remain low in next 48 hours.”