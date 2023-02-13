Bhopal: 78-yr-old suffering from Parkinson’s performs at Dhrupad concert

FP Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Shyam Parikh, 78, from New Jersey, USA, who has been battling with Parkinson’s disease for last 10 years, performed at a special concert to raise awareness about the disease at Dhrupad Sansthan in the city on Sunday evening. Parikh, along with famous Dhrupad singers Gundecha brothers (Padma Shri Umakant Gundecha and Anant Ramakant Gundecha), presented Alap Jod and Jhala in Raag Darbari. In the same raga, they also presented another song. It was followed by Gayatri Mantra. The programme ended with Shiv Vandana in Raga Adana. Akhilesh Gundecha accompanied them on pakhawaj.

“It was my first performance at a concert. So, I was nervous,” Parikh told Free Press. Parikh has been learning singing from Gundecha Brothers since 2016. He believes that Dhrupad helped him to bear the disease. Dhrupad music is known to have therapeutic effects on mind and body,” said Umakant. “Parikh's journey is remarkable and the concert is a celebration of his perseverance and determination and a testament to therapeutic power of Dhrupad music. Dhrupad Sansthan hopes that it would serve as a symbol of hope for those living with Parkinson's disease,” Umakant added.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)