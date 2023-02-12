Bhopal: 10 sub-committees submit recommendations for Congress 'Vachan Patra' to Kamal Nath | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 10 sub-committees formed to prepare the points for the Congress’ Vachan Patra, have submitted their recommendations to the former chief minister Kamal Nath, in a meeting held at his residence, here on Sunday.

The Congress party leaders are preparing the manifesto or the Vachan Patra to attract the voters for the state assembly elections 2023 at the end of the year.

In the year 2018, the Congress had brought the Vachan Patra in which it announced various schemes. Among them the Jai Kisan farmer loan waiver scheme up to Rs 2 lakh, Rs 100 for using upto 100 electricity units and many more were included..

After the elections, Congress did manage to form a government but, it fell after 15 months due to the resignation of 22 sitting Congress MLAs.

Himachal formula likely to be repeated

Sources said that the Vachan Patra committee claimed that most of the promises made in the Himachal Pradesh election, may get repeated in the MP Vachan Patra.

The party may promise to implement the old pension scheme, free power up to 150 units and a huge amount of ‘StartUp fund’ for each constituency. One lakh jobs and Rs 1,500 per month for women between 18 to 60 years, are also likely to find place in its manifesto.

Two Vachan Patras

Congress leaders informed that the party is preparing two Vachan Patras, one for the woman and second for the people of the state, including women.

The party is also preparing separate Vachan Patras for each district of the state as every district has its specific demands.

