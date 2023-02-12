Madhya Pradesh: Police crack robbery attempt with arrest of main accused, 1 still at large

Representative Image |

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): With the arrest of the main conspirator, Bhikangaon police successfully cracked the case of a robbery attempt at a private finance institution on the Khandwa-Baroda highway in Bhikangaon village. So far, police have arrested two out of three accused, including the key conspirator, while the search for another is going on.

Those who were arrested include, key accused Hemant Rathore and Sudeep Gangrade, while the search for Akhilesh Kushwah, a native of Rewa district is going on. The trio fetch a plan to rob a bank at gunpoint.

When the police interrogated Hemant, they discovered that the accused planned a bank robbery in order to repay a loan.

Film-style robbery which was captured on CCTV

Earlier, on Friday morning, Sudeep and Akhilesh, attempted a film-style robbery at the bank's office near the bus stop.

They pointed a gun at bank employee Mohit and manager Bholu Bare and demanded the lockers key, while brandishing the gun. One of the criminals wore a burqa, while the other wore a mask. One of the accused tied the hands of a bank employee with cellophane tape, while another loaded a cartridge into the pistol they were carrying.

Meanwhile, the cartridge slipped from the accused's grasp. The banker apprehended Sudeep, while Akhilesh was able to flee the scene. The entire incident was captured on CCTV.

