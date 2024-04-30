 MP: Commuters Endure Scorching Heat Amidst Absence of Bus Shelters
Despite the town's rapid growth, the absence of shelter at the bus stand leaves commuters, including women and children, exposed to the scorching sun, prompting frustration and calls for urgent action from municipal authorities.

Tuesday, April 30, 2024
article-image

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Though the town has grown in leaps and bounds, the municipal authorities have failed to provide basic amenities to citizens.

The bus commuters are forced to stand under the scorching sun waiting for buses. Passengers, including women and children, arriving at the bus stand, which connects several small villages like Barwaha, Dhamnod, Khargone and Indore, find themselves without any shelter or respite from the scorching sun. Commuters were compelled to endure the sweltering conditions without any shade.

Despite repeated appeals and grievances voiced by the public, both past and present representatives have failed to address this pressing issue effectively. Jan Jagriti Manch, a local social organisation, had made efforts to alleviate the suffering of passengers by installing a green net at the bus stand five years ago. This temporary solution provided some relief.

However, it was short-lived as the net was torn apart by a storm merely days after installation. Several assurances from former representatives, promising to erect a tin shed at the bus stand, have remained unfulfilled over the past five years.

While the former council had supposedly passed a proposal for this much-needed infrastructure improvement, tangible progress has been elusive.

Amidst mounting public outcry and renewed promises for action, municipal president Vishwadeep Moyde has confirmed the passage of a proposal for the installation of a tin shed at the bus stand, awaiting approval.

