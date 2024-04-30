MP: Neemuch Police Crack Down on IPL Betting Racket; Key Suspect Arrested

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Neemuch police have arrested Harish Parwani, alias Pilot, a key suspect in an IPL cricket betting racket.

Parwani, 46, was arrested following a coordinated operation led by local law enforcement in response to SP Ankit Jaiswal's directive.

SP Jaiswal instructed district police station in-charges to enforce stricter measures against gambling and cricket betting during a recent crime review meeting. Following this, a special police team conducted a raid on April 9 in TIT Colony, where they arrested Hitesh Ganwani, alias Hittu, a prominent cricket bookie.

Seized items included a laptop, an LED TV, eight mobile phones and cricket betting accounts worth more than two crores. As a result, nine other suspects were identified, leading to five arrests at that time.

Further investigation led to additional arrests on April 21 when a team under Inspector Vijay Sagaria detained Sunny Kapoor, Vijay Tiwari and Rajesh Ahir for their role in online betting. The suspects were caught red-handed in a Grand i10 car near Dhaneria Road Baghana, with mobile phones, laptops, ATM cards and other evidence seized from their possession.

On April 29, based on a tip-off, police apprehended Harish Parwani, who had been absconding. He was arrested in connection with cases filed at Neemuch cant and Baghana police stations. The ongoing investigation has so far led to the arrest of 10 accused with 22 suspects identified in total. Seized items in Parwani's case included an Apple mobile, an Android mobile and Rs 9,730 in cash.