MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: LoP Umang Singh Singhar To Join BJP?

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Following the recent switch of Akshay Bam and Ramniwas Rawat to the BJP, yet another twist has emerged in the political landscape of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. According to sources, Leader of the Opposition Umang Singh Singhar, known to be close to Kamal Nath, has been in communication with BJP officials.

The discussions, reportedly held at a prestigious five-star hotel in Indore, have fueled speculation about potential shifts in political alliances. Sources indicate that Singh may formally join the BJP by late evening.

Amidst previous speculations suggesting that Kamal Nath and Nakul Nath might align with the BJP, it was widely expected that Umang Singh Singhar, known to be a close associate of his mentor Kamal Nath, would follow suit. However, contrary to expectations, Singh remained with the Congress.

Now, new reports are circulating, indicating that the Leader of the Opposition, Umang Singh Singhar, is likely to make a move towards joining the BJP. As it's been noted that Singh was observed in communication with BJP members, adding fuel to the speculation. All eyes are now on Singh as the anticipation mounts regarding his potential political shift.

Amidst these political moves, attention is also drawn to the absence of Congress’ Dhar Lok Sabha candidate Radheshyam Muvel, who has seemingly disappeared from the campaign trail.