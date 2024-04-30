 MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: LoP Umang Singh Singhar To Join BJP?
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: LoP Umang Singh Singhar To Join BJP?

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: LoP Umang Singh Singhar To Join BJP?

Congress leader Umang Singh Singhar, known to be close to Kamal Nath, has been in communication with BJP officials.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, April 30, 2024, 07:03 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Following the recent switch of Akshay Bam and Ramniwas Rawat to the BJP, yet another twist has emerged in the political landscape of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. According to sources, Leader of the Opposition Umang Singh Singhar, known to be close to Kamal Nath, has been in communication with BJP officials.

The discussions, reportedly held at a prestigious five-star hotel in Indore, have fueled speculation about potential shifts in political alliances. Sources indicate that Singh may formally join the BJP by late evening.

Read Also
MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6-Time Congress MLA From Vijaypur Ramniwas Rawat Joins BJP A Week Ahead...
article-image

Amidst previous speculations suggesting that Kamal Nath and Nakul Nath might align with the BJP, it was widely expected that Umang Singh Singhar, known to be a close associate of his mentor Kamal Nath, would follow suit. However, contrary to expectations, Singh remained with the Congress.

Read Also
MP: Bhopal Congress Candidate Arun Shrivastava's Brother Among 3 Officers Transferred A Week Ahead...
article-image

Now, new reports are circulating, indicating that the Leader of the Opposition, Umang Singh Singhar, is likely to make a move towards joining the BJP. As it's been noted that Singh was observed in communication with BJP members, adding fuel to the speculation. All eyes are now on Singh as the anticipation mounts regarding his potential political shift.

Amidst these political moves, attention is also drawn to the absence of Congress’ Dhar Lok Sabha candidate Radheshyam Muvel, who has seemingly disappeared from the campaign trail.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Constitution, Soul Of Poor, Will Be 'Thrown Away' By BJP If It Returns...

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Constitution, Soul Of Poor, Will Be 'Thrown Away' By BJP If It Returns...

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'BJP Ka BP Down Ho Raha Hai,' LoP Umang Singh Singhar Defies Rumours Of...

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'BJP Ka BP Down Ho Raha Hai,' LoP Umang Singh Singhar Defies Rumours Of...

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: LoP Umang Singh Singhar To Join BJP?

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: LoP Umang Singh Singhar To Join BJP?

MP Weather Update: Fiery 40s Grill April; Record Rainfall Brings Slight Relief

MP Weather Update: Fiery 40s Grill April; Record Rainfall Brings Slight Relief

Jabalpur Scrapyard Blast: Police Announce Rs 15k Reward For Arrest Of Scrapyard Owner

Jabalpur Scrapyard Blast: Police Announce Rs 15k Reward For Arrest Of Scrapyard Owner