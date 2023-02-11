Madhya Pradesh: Film-style robbery attempt foiled by brave bank employees in Bhikangaon

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): Sensation prevailed in Bhikangaon village of Khargone district on Friday after two masked miscreants attempted a film-style robbery at the office of a finance bank near the bus stop.

The accused entered the company office with a pistol in hand, intending to rob the staff. Meanwhile, the miscreants were thwarted due to the courage of the bank employee.

Incident captured on CCTV

The banker apprehended one thief, while the other was able to flee the scene. The entire incident was captured on CCTV.

According to the information, two accused stormed into the private finance bank near the bus stop around 10 a.m. on Friday. They pointed a gun at bank employee Mohit and manager Bholu Bare and demanded that they hand over the locker key.

One of the criminals wore a burqa, while the other wore a mask. They were both armed with pistols. The accused began demanding the locker keys while brandishing the gun. The masked thief then smashed half of the bank's shutter.

Accused tied the hands of bank employees

Eyewitnesses who were present inside the bank told police that one of the accused tied the hands of a bank employee with sellotape while another loaded a cartridge into the pistol they were carrying. Meanwhile, the cartridge slipped from the accused's grasp. Before he could get the cartridge, one of the bank employees, Mohit, bravely jumped down from the corridor and asked for assistance.

Meanwhile, the other bank employee with his hands tied opened his hands and grabbed a scumbag who didn't have a belt in his hand. The other miscreant fled as soon as the employee apprehended him. SP Dharamveer Singh arrived at the scene later in the afternoon and spoke with nearby shopkeepers about the incident.

As soon as Mohit started calling for help, both the robbers attempted to flee the scene. Bank manager Bholu Bare and one employee, Rahul Meena, caught one accused, while another managed to flee the scene.

During the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that Sudeep Gangarade, a local youth, was apprehended by bank employees during the bank robbery, while his fellow Sandeep, who hails from Rewa, fled. Both had arrived from Indore on a red bike with no number. Sudeep, a native of Bhikangaon, is currently residing in Indore.

According to the police, Sudeep was working a private job there while also studying for the Patwari recruitment exam.

SDOP Sanju Chauhan stated that the incident has been taken seriously and that a team has been dispatched to Indore in search of the other accused.

Speaking to media persons, Khargone superintendent of police Dharamveer Singh Yadav praised bank employees' courage and said that due to the vigilance of the bank employees, the miscreants failed in the robbery.

Police interrogated the arrested accused and police tried to find out the criminal history. At the time of the incident, about six-kilogram gold was present in the bank, SP Yadav said.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)